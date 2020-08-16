First and Finest: Rescue on the highway; keeping UConn students safe amid COVID-19

Thousands of students moved back onto the UCONN campus in Storrs over the weekend.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police offered new details about a scary situation on I-95 last week during Sunday's edition of "First and Finest." On Wednesday morning, a state trooper rescued a woman who ran across the highway during rush hour traffic.

Trooper Josue Dorelus said troopers acted quickly to save that woman from getting hit by a car.

"Fortunately enough, Lieutenant Colonel John Eckersley who was traveling through the area was able to locate that female and together with many of troopers out of Troop F was able to put her in a somewhat safe location away from the travel lanes. You see as Lieutenant Colonel Eckersley began sprinting toward that female to try to remove her from that travel lane ... start to occupy that travel lane with his body to push vehicles into that right lane to try to prevent the female from getting struck," said Trooper Dorelus.

CPS said they're still not sure what caused that woman to run across the highway. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Connecticut State Police also discussed how they'll be stepping up enforcement on college campuses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trooper Dorelus said increased enforcement started this past Friday to make sure students are following state guidelines.

"Troopers out of Troop C Tolland are going to be assisting the Mansfield resident troopers office in regards to the increased patrols in and around the UCONN area. Our goal is to ensure that everyone continues to remain safe going into the fall semester and through the remainder of the 2020 year. We understand that a lot of people are eager to get back on campus, eager to meet friends, but again we want to ensure that everyone is still abiding by the rules that have been set in place by Governor Lamont's executive order. We're reminding people that for indoor, private gatherings, it's a maximum of 25 individuals. For outdoor gatherings, a total of 100 individuals," said Dorelus.

In all, UCONN says about 5,500 students will live at Storrs and about 265 will live in student housing in Stamford.

In a typical year, the university has more than 12,300 students living at Storrs and about 450 at Stamford.