7 K-9 teams graduating from CT State Police training program

They've been training hard since the beginning of March

Even a pandemic can't stop these dogs from doing what has to get done!

State Police announced Friday that seven canine teams that made up the 211th Patrol Dog class, had graduated June 11, 2020. The ceremony was at the Connecticut State Police Training Academy.

The canine teams started classes on March 2 and were in training for 15 weeks; all of the patrol dogs are German Shepherds.

The following teams graduated on June 11, 2020:

TFC Pieter Groot K-9 Brando Troop C

TFC Matt Warren K-9 Maxx Troop F

TFC Darren Connolly K-9 Igor Troop H

Officer Steven Gennuso K-9 Majlo Department of Correction

Officer Jeremy Shepard K-9 Tuco Department of Correction

Officer Tim McCain K-9 Jax Guilford Police Dept.

Constable Tory Marsden K-9 Mayhem Prospect Police Dept.