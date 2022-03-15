Connecticut State Police Academy kicks out 8 recruits for violating cheating rule

The recruits were dismissed on Tuesday. This is a situation that officials said they are not taking lightly.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Eight recruits for the Connecticut State Police were terminated from the program after an investigation revealed they had violated the academy's rules, officials said on Tuesday.

After an internal investigation, the state police Termination Board recommended that the eight recruits in question be dismissed from the training program after violating the cheating and plagiarism section of the Connecticut State Police Academy Rules and Regulations.

The recruits were dismissed on Tuesday, officials said. This is a situation that officials said they are not taking lightly.

“From start to finish, we demand that our recruits maintain the integrity of the Connecticut State Police," said Colonel Stavros Mellekas, who later added, "The men and women of the State Police are expected to hold themselves to the highest standards in law enforcement. When those standards are not met, a process for review must be followed to determine if recruits are worthy of earning the title of ‘State Trooper.'’’

There are 53 remaining members of the 131st Training Troop. They are scheduled to graduate on Thursday, March 24.

