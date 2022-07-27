x
State police sergeant suspended following cruiser crash in Brookfield

A state police vehicle traveling north on Route 7 at the Route 202 intersection rear-ended a Kia Optima, according to state police.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com
Police lights at night in the city

BROOKFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police sergeant has been suspended after being involved in a car crash with a police cruiser in Brookfield on Sunday evening.

Sergeant Catherine Koeppel was in a state police vehicle traveling north on Route 7 at the Route 202 intersection when the cruiser rear-ended a Kia Optima, also traveling north, state police said.

No injuries were reported.

While the crash involved a state police cruiser, it's not clear if Koeppel, 36, was on duty at the time of the crash.

Koeppel has been placed on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation, state police said.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact State Police Troop A in Southbury.

