State trooper arrested for involvement in Christmas Day crash in Clinton

The SUV driver told investigators that she was not warned that the trooper was going through a red light.

CLINTON, Conn — A Connecticut State Police trooper has been arrested for allegedly causing a crash in Clinton on Christmas Day last year.

Trooper Daniel Barrera, 26, faces a reckless driving charge for running two red lights and speeding while on duty, which ended with a collision with an SUV at the intersection of West Main St. (Rt. 1) and Hull St. on the evening of Dec. 25, according to the arrest warrant.

Barrera told investigators that he was responding to a call in Durham just before 6 p.m. that day, and had his lights and sirens on while responding from Clinton, the arrest warrant states.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad, a regional crash investigation team based in Rocky Hill, collected dashcam footage and witness interviews for evidence.

The SUV driver and her mother got minor injuries in the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to the arrest warrant. The driver told investigators that she was not warned that the trooper was going through a red light.

Barrera has had his policing powers suspended and has been placed on administrative duty with pay, per the CSP Union contract, state police told FOX61 on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.