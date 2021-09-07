CT State troopers rescue injured hawk from I-84

Several drivers called to report the bird on the highway.

VERNON, Conn — A state police trooper trainee and his field training officer rescued an injured hawk from Interstate 84 on Saturday.

Dispatchers at Troop C received several calls around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon about an injured bird in the center median of the highway, police said.

Trooper Trainee Blicharz, who had recently graduated from the State Police Academy, and his Field Training Officer, Trooper First Class Neihengen, found the juvenile Red Hawk on I-84 near exit 67 in the Town of Vernon.

The Red Tail hawk was safely removed from the highway and transported to Horizon Wings in the Town of Ashford for rehabilitation.

FOX61 has reached out to officials to see about the hawk's condition.

