State trooper suspended after assault arrest at Vernon home: Officials

VERNON, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police trooper is facing assault charges following a domestic dispute at his home in Vernon, according to officials.
Vernon police responded to a home Monday on Mark Circle around 6 p.m. Officers found a victim with a head injury and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police learned Jaime Solis, 29, assaulted the victim in front of a child, according to officials. Police said the child was not injured.
Solis was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a child.
State police said Solis' powers were suspended and he has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation, as well as a state police internal investigation.
Trooper Solis was assigned to Troop D in Danielson and has been a trooper since 2020.
Bond was set to $25,000. He was ordered to appear in court Tuesday.
