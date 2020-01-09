Connecticut State Police union overwhelmingly approves vote of no confidence in Lamont, CSP leaders

97.3% of union members say they have no confidence in Lamont

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — By an overwhelming majority, members of the Connecticut State Police Union have approved a vote of no confidence in Gov. Ned Lamont, Commissioner James Rovella, and Lt. Col. John Eckersley.

Three separate questions were asked of union members, each for Lamont, Rovella, and Eckersley. Out of 707 ballots, 687 voted no confidence in Lamont; 681 voted no confidence in Rovella, and 682 voted no confidence in Eckersley.

The union said 84.5% of the 850 members voted. The vote was certified Monday evening at 11 pm.

In a press release, union leaders said, "Management must understand that the best decisions they make will be those that seek out the knowledge and experience of those who understand our work best – the Troopers who are on the roads, at the crime scenes, and serving the public directly."

In August, the Connecticut State Police Union asked a federal judge to declare parts of the state’s new police accountability law unconstitutional. The union says sections pertaining to the public disclosure of troopers’ personnel files and internal affairs investigations violates records law exemptions in the troopers' contract.