CSP Union, state tentatively agree to new labor agreement

HARTFORD, Conn. — The terms of a new labor agreement have been tentatively approved by the Connecticut State Police Union NP1 and the state, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement that this new agreement covers wages, benefits, and working conditions for troopers, sergeants, and master sergeants effective from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2026.

“Members of the Connecticut State Police are second to none, and this new contract recognizes their dedication, hard work, and sacrifice,” Lamont said in a statement. “It is an investment in the future of public safety in our state by incentivizing the recruitment of top-quality candidates, as well as the retention of our current troopers.”

The governor said additional education, training, and professional development benefits are also provided under the terms of the agreement, while it also recognizes the importance of work-life balance through health and wellness funding.

James C. Rovella, the commissioner for the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, said this new agreement acknowledges the role the state police play in keeping Connecticut residents safe.

“It also makes significant investments in recruitment, retention, and the pillars of wellness of our State Police force. I believe that we are providing benefits and wages that will attract the best candidates possible while recognizing the sacrifices of the men and women of the Connecticut State Police,” he said. “I would like to thank Gov. Lamont for his unwavering support of the Connecticut State Police and first responders throughout our state.”

Todd Fedigan, president of the Connecticut State Police Union, said the union’s leadership believes this agreement “recognizes the unique circumstances and dangers of our profession.”

The terms of the agreement will not be released until union members have had time to review it. Once union members review and approve it, the agreement will be submitted to the Connecticut General Assembly for final approval.

