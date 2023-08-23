Connecticut State Police Union to hold press conference on troopers named in false ticket scandal

The Union said that 27 of the 130 troopers identified in the audit "have been exonerated" as of Wednesday, and will elaborate on that during the press conference.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police Union will be holding a press conference Wednesday regarding the alleged exoneration of several state troopers identified in a Racial Profiling Prohibition Project audit.

The press conference will take place at the State Capitol in Hartford at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.

The Union said that 27 of the 130 troopers identified in the audit "have been exonerated" as of Wednesday and will elaborate on that during the press conference.

This stems from controversy over a traffic ticket scandal, where data was falsified to skew racial statistics. Evidence suggests that as many as 58,500 records may have been falsified over the last decade.

An audit in June showed troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021. Data analysts with the University of Connecticut said the reports resulted in too many drivers being identified as white. However, they cautioned that they did not try to determine whether the records were intentionally falsified or wrong because of carelessness or human error.

The UConn analysts determined 130 troopers — 62 retirees and 68 active duty — had more than eight traffic stops in a single year that didn’t match court records and which accounted for 20% of their reported motor vehicle infractions. That represents about 10% of the department.

The allegations are so serious that five separate investigations have been launched and pressure is mounting for State Police Commissioner James Rovella to step aside.

Gov. Ned Lamont has appointed former U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly to lead the investigation to prevent what happened from happening again.

After internal affairs investigations, one trooper was suspended for 10 days, another was suspended for two days and the other two retired before the probe was completed.

Both the state police union and the State Police Lieutenants and Captains Union voted "no confidence" this summer in Rovella. Deputy Commissioner Colonel Stavros Mellekas also received a "no confidence" vote from the State Police Union.

