Driver faces DUI charges after troopers find him sleeping in car parked in roadway

State police found a car parked in the travel lane of Jeffrey Road in Windham, with the engine on and the driver appearing to be asleep.

WINDHAM, Conn. — A Mansfield man is facing DUI charges after police found him sleeping in a car that was parked on a road in Windham overnight Friday, which was discovered to contain a firearm and several empty drink containers.

Connecticut State Police troopers were patrolling the area around 2:50 a.m. Friday when they found a car parked in the travel lane on the 300 block of Jeffrey Road.

The engine was running and the driver appeared to be asleep, troopers said.

There were several empty containers that looked like alcoholic beverage containers in the passenger compartment, according to troopers. A revolver handgun was also found in the front passenger seat, according to troopers.

Police seized the handgun before waking the driver and getting him out of the car. While outside, the driver showed signs of possible impairment and acknowledged that he did not have a pistol permit when asked, troopers said.

The driver, identified as Isaiah Degracia, 29, was taken into custody and faces DUI, firearm, and motor vehicle charges.

Degracia was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.

