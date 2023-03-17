Who is State Rep. Robin Comey?

Comey was placed in handcuffs after she crashed her car Thursday evening in Hartford. The next morning, she was removed from committee and leadership roles.

BRANFORD, Conn. — Thursday night, in the city of Hartford, State Rep. Robin Comey flipped her vehicle in a crash. Afterward, she was taken into custody, with police sources reporting she'll be charged with operating under the influence.

Friday morning, House Speaker Matt Ritter issued a statement announcing Comey would be removed from her committee and leadership duties for the foreseeable future amid the crash investigation.

"This was an extremely dangerous situation and somebody could have been seriously injured, including Rep. Comey. I want to thank Hartford Police for their quick response," Ritter said, and added, "My immediate reaction is to think about Rep. Comey’s next steps. I hope she focuses on her health and well-being, and I know that her friends and colleagues will support her in any way we can."

Comey represents Branford residents and is known to them, but for the rest of the state, people may not know exactly who Comey is or her track record so far in the state legislature.

The crash on Thursday was not the first time Comey faced reported issues with alcohol.

In June of 2021, as COVID-19 protocols kept the capitol and its buildings closed to the public, Ritter admonished members for alcohol consumption -- prompted in part by an incident involving Comey.

Video of a debate on the House floor that year showed Comey appearing to have a difficult time speaking.

Comey issued a statement at the time, saying in part:

"I would like to sincerely apologize for my behavior last Thursday night. That evening, while speaking on H.B. 6558, I suddenly and unexpectedly began to feel unwell. This was due to several factors, including anxiety, exhaustion, and, regrettably, the wine I had with dinner. In an abundance of caution, I did not drive home and remained in Hartford until the following morning. This type of behavior is not typical for me. I take full responsibility for my error in judgement [sic]."

Comey was elected in 2018 and for the 2023 legislative session, was supposed to be assistant majority whip and a member of the Committee on Children, Education Committee, and Human Services committee.

Previously, she has served as House Vice Chair of the Insurance and Real Estate Committees.

Comey is also known to be an advocate for the disabled community and served as co-chair for several groups and organizations that help to build understanding and support.

During her first legislative session, Comey pushed for legislation to increase access to life-saving epinephrine (epi-pens) in public places such as theme parks, restaurants, daycare centers, and overnight camps. Connecticut is now one of 33 other states that have passed similar legislation.

In 2019, Comey was inducted into the Branford Education Hall of Fame for her efforts in improving education in Branford.

As of Friday morning, it's reported that Comey also serves on the board of the Branford Higostry Society, the East Shore District Health Department's Community Health Improvement Project, and the Nurturing Family Network's Advisory Board.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

