2 state representatives resign ahead of new legislative session

Two Democratic state representatives are resigning ahead of the 2023 legislative session, prompting a special election.

Rep. Edwin Vargas (D-Hartford) announced Tuesday that he was retiring from the Connecticut General Assembly.

Vargas had served five terms in the General Assembly, starting in 2013. During his time in office, Vargas worked with labor unions, helped to revitalize neighborhoods, and brought more jobs to the city.

"I want to thank my constituents in the 6th district and everyone else that has supported me in Hartford and throughout the state over the past decade," Vargas said.

In his announcement, Vargas said he intends to pursue other opportunities in the new year and will not take the oath of office on Wednesday as the 2023 legislative session begins.

Rep. Dan Fox (D-Stamford) also submitted his resignation to the Secretary of the State's office on Wednesday.

The office of the Secretary of the State said that under state law, Gov. Ned Lamont has ten days to issue writs of election to choose successors for the two representatives.

The special elections will take place 46 days after the writs of election are submitted.

