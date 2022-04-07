State Treasurer Shawn Wooden won't seek reelection

In a statement, Wooden said he'll be taking a step back in order to spend more time with his family.

CONNECTICUT, USA — State Treasurer Shawn Wooden will not be seeking another term in office, he announced Thursday.

In a statement, Wooden said while he's been honored to serve as Hartford City Council President and as State Treasurer over the last ten years, he will be stepping back to spend more time with his family.

"As a father, I’ve sacrificed countless hours, missing everything from basketball games and track meets to family dinners. With one of my sons going to college soon and the other right behind him, I’ve decided not to seek re-election as Treasurer," Wooden said in the statement.

Wooden was sworn in as state treasurer in 2019.

In his announcement, Wooden reflected on his accomplishments in Gov. Ned Lamont's administration as well as his time spent on the bi-partisan National Association of State Treasurers.



Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines



"During my time as Treasurer, we’ve divested from civilian gun manufacturers, restructured the teachers’ pension fund to ensure long-term sustainability, secured major credit rating upgrades for the first time in over two decades, paid down our pension fund liabilities on an accelerated basis, saved taxpayers millions of dollars through bond refundings and passed the first in the nation Baby Bonds program to lift children out of poverty," said Wooden.

Wooden said that in his remaining time in office, he intends to continue the focus on his work as treasurer.

"While I won’t be on the ballot this fall, my hope is to continue my public service in the future. In the meantime, I will keep looking for ways to help the state and the people who have given me so much. I offer my sincere thanks to the people of Connecticut who have given me the honor of a lifetime to serve as your 83rd State Treasurer," Wooden said.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.