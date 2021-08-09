Wake to be held for state police sergeant who died in Ida floodwaters

HARTFORD, Conn — A veteran Connecticut State Police sergeant who died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded out the area he was patrolling will be honored at funeral services starting Wednesday.
On Wednesday morning, the body of 26-year-veteran Connecticut State Police Sgt. Brian Mohl started the final journey from the funeral home in Woodbury to the site of the wake and service in Hartford.
The route is as followed:
- The procession begins at Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home, 2 School Street, Woodbury
- It will then go down School St. toward Main Street S. where it will then pick up US-6 W/Main Street S.
- The procession will take a left and proceed down CT 64-E to CT-188 N/CT-64E
- It will then merge onto I-84 East via RAMP to Hartford
- The procession will take Exit 51 on I-84 for Interstate 91 N towards Springfield
- The procession will then take Exit 33, Jennings Road from I-91N
- The final stretch of the procession will head down Jennings Road to Weston Street and over Reverend Moody Overpass
- The procession ends at Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford.
Expect temporary road and on-ramp closures while the procession is en route.
RELATED: "Brian’s love for his family was larger than life" | Family issues statement following the loss of Sgt. Brian Mohl
Services are scheduled for Thursday.
- WAKE: Wednesday, September 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.
- FUNERAL: Thursday, September 9 at 11 a.m. at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.
Mohl entered the State Police Training Academy in 1994 and was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield. His vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Woodbury. He was the 25th line-of-duty death in the department’s history.
The Connecticut State Police Union shared information for the public to donate.
If interested, you can do so via Venmo “@CSP-Union” or a check can be sent to the Connecticut State Police Union, with a notation stating “Sgt. Brian Mohl.” Donations can be mailed to SGT. Brian Mohl Fund, c/o CSPU, 500 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118.
