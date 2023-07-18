x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Connecticut State Trooper suspended, placed on paid leave

The decision stems from the discovery of possible violations of department policy.
Credit: AP
FILE - Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene where two police officers were killed, Oct. 13, 2022, in Bristol, Conn. Hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists, according to an audit released Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

CONNECTICUT, USA — A Connecticut State Trooper was suspended and placed on paid administrative leave on Monday.

Connecticut State Police officials said Christopher Melanson’s police powers were suspended and he was placed on paid administrative leave as a result of the discovery of possible violations of department policy. However, the suspension is not related to the ticket audit report that came out earlier in July.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Melanson has been employed as a Connecticut State Trooper since 2006 and was assigned to the CSP Traffic Services Unit.

Their investigation is active and ongoing.

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Connecticut's top stories for July 18 at 6 p.m.

Before You Leave, Check This Out