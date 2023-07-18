Connecticut State Trooper suspended, placed on paid leave

The decision stems from the discovery of possible violations of department policy.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A Connecticut State Trooper was suspended and placed on paid administrative leave on Monday.

Connecticut State Police officials said Christopher Melanson’s police powers were suspended and he was placed on paid administrative leave as a result of the discovery of possible violations of department policy. However, the suspension is not related to the ticket audit report that came out earlier in July.

Melanson has been employed as a Connecticut State Trooper since 2006 and was assigned to the CSP Traffic Services Unit.

Their investigation is active and ongoing.

