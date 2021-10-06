Statewide online, retail sports betting launch delayed

The statewide launch was initially set for Oct. 7, but officials said it has been pushed back. A new date has not been set.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Online and retail sports betting across Connecticut has been delayed as the state works to finalizes details, the Department of Consumer Protections confirmed Wednesday.

The state had initially planned to launch the much-anticipated statewide sports betting on Oct. 7, but officials said that date has been pushed back.

A new date has not been set.

“We are still working to finalize the details of the statewide online and retail launch of sports betting, and we are working with the licensees to ensure their platforms are certified and in compliance with the regulations prior to launch,” Kaitlyn Krasselt, a spokesperson for the department told FOX61 News in a statement. “As such, no date has been set but we do not anticipate it to be a lengthy delay.”

Sports betting kicked off for the first time last week at casinos in Connecticut.

Foxwoods partnered with DraftKings, while Mohegan Sun created an alliance with FanDuel in creating and branding their respective sportsbooks. Both are giants in the sports betting industry.

Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont said the projected state revenues from the two casinos as a result of sports gambling is north of $10 million each year.

A portion of revenues from sports betting will go back to the state. The governor’s office said the state will collect 13.75% that will get put into the general fund.

Earlier this week, the Mohegan Sun casino has suspended wagering on the WNBA after questions were raised over a potential conflict in taking bets on the Connecticut Sun, a team also owned by the Mohegan Tribe.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.