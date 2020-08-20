AAA: CT has the highest rate of stolen vehicles compared to surrounding states

There were almost 6,000 vehicles stolen in Connecticut last year, but that is actually the lowest number of vehicles stolen in CT in the last 5 years.

HARTFORD, Conn. — You hear it a lot, but it always bears repeating: Lock your cars, don't leave your keys in your car, and take any valuable items out before you leave.

In Connecticut, stolen vehicles has to lead to fatal crashes or other major crimes like shootings.

"We know that stolen vehicles are often involved in more serious, violent crimes and we also know that most stolen vehicles had keys left in them," says Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford."Locking your vehicle and taking the keys may not only save you time and money, it could literally save lives."

According to statistics provided by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, AAA says Connecticut has a higher rate of stolen vehicles (38th) than any surrounding state – with Massachusetts (48), New York (49), Vermont (50), New Hampshire (51) and Maine (52) having the lowest stolen vehicle rates in the country. (Data includes Washington, DC and Puerto Rico).

According to the NICB, there were almost 6,000 vehicles stolen in Connecticut last year, but that is actually the lowest number of vehicles stolen in Connecticut in the last five years and a 17% drop from 2018.

Does Insurance Pay When Keys are Left in the Car?

AAA says it depends.

“Only comprehensive Insurance policies cover stolen cars,” said AAA Insurance spokesperson Sonia Medina. “AAA encourages vehicle owners to do everything they can to protect what is likely one of their most significant investments”.

Auto liability insurance is required in all 50 states, but, AAA says, coverage against theft – the comprehensive coverage – is optional.

Here's what you can do to keep your car safe: