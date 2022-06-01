Student-athlete dies after collision on ice during high school hockey game

The game was stopped and 911 was called. The injured student was taken to Greenwich Hospital, where they later died.

GREENWICH, Conn. — A high school student has died after being seriously injured during a school hockey game in Greenwich Thursday evening.

During a hockey game at The Brunswick School in Greenwich, a player from the opposing team fell on the ice, according to police. Another player was not able to stop and collided with the player who fell, police said.

The player on the ice sustained an injury, police said. The game was stopped and 911 was called. The injured student was taken to Greenwich Hospital, where they later died.

The team was scheduled to play St. Luke's School from New Canaan.

No other information has been released at this time. Police expect to provide more information Friday morning.

This is a developing story.

