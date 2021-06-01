CT Summer at the Museum program ends Labor Day

The program followed a stressful year for students and parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As kids head back to school, the summer program that allowed for free admission for children to participating Connecticut museums is ending.

The Connecticut Summer at the Museum program was announced by Gov. Ned Lamont at the beginning of summer as part of a wider effort to use recovery funds to provide students and families with summer enrichment and learning experiences. The program followed a stressful year for students and parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program started on July 1 and will end on September 6.

Under the program children under the age of 18 who are Connecticut residents, plus one accompanying adult, received free admission to any participating museums, zoos, and aquariums.

Some of those that took part in the program were the Connecticut Science Center, Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo, the Maritime Aquarium, Mystic Aquarium and Mystic Seaport Museum.

“This program provides a unique opportunity for children to take advantage of the world-class museums and attractions offered in Connecticut, while having both a fun and educational experience,” Lamont said in June when announcing the program. “Museums are centers of exploration, recreation, and learning, and will play an important role in helping provide social-emotional, mental health, and educational growth opportunities that were limited during the pandemic. It is my hope that families take advantage of this unique opportunity happening in Connecticut this summer.”

The program was paid for through a $15 million investment from the federal COVID-19 recovery funding that the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

With one more weekend to go, students and families can see a full list of participating locations here.

