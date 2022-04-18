Connecticut Sun tickets on sale Tuesday

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and on April 20 at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — On Tuesday at 10 a.m., tickets will go on sale for all Connecticut Sun home games.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster Tuesday, and at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office on Wednesday, April 20.

The Connecticut Sun will tip-off its 20th season with a game against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 14 at 7:00 p.m.

On opening night, the Connecticut Sun will be celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The night will end with a celebration of the career of WNBA legend Asjha Jones. The team will honor her contributions to the Sun franchise during her nine-year stint with the organization, from 2004 to 2012.

Jones' No. 15 will join Margo Dydek (12), Nykesha Sales (42), Katie Douglas (23), and Lindsay Whalen (13) in the rafters during a special ceremony.

Individual tickets for all home games can be purchased by calling 1-877-SUN-TIXX, going online to Ticketmaster, or visiting the Mohegan Sun Arena box office.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.