Fifth Connecticut teacher to be inducted into The National Teachers Hall of Fame

Christopher Poulos has been teaching for 21 years

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Connecticut native teacher at Joel Barlow High School in Kansas was selected to be inducted into The National Teachers Hall of Fame.

The Spanish teacher for grades 9 through 12, Christopher Poulos, will be only one of five teachers to be inducted into The National Teachers Hall of Fame for the class of 2022, the 30th induction class. Poulos has been teaching for 21 years.

The other four teachers from New Jersey, California, Ohio and Arizona will all be with Poulos in June for a series of recognition events. The inductees will also be honored at a reception in May by the National Education Association at the Washington DC Headquarters for teacher appreciation week.

Poulos was nominated by a previous inductee, David Brosso from the 2019 class.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

---

