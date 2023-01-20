Connecticut technical high schools placed in 'secure' mode after possible threat

CTECS officials were made aware of a possible threat to its schools, launching an investigation.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut Technical Education and Career Systems (CTECS) schools are under a secure school protocol after a perceived threat, officials said.

According to CTECS officials, they were made aware that there may be a threat involving the state's technical high schools.

Officials said as soon as they were made aware of the possible threat, a full investigation was initiated in collaboration with state police.

At this time, state police do not believe the threat credible, officials said. But, out of an abundance of caution, all CTECS schools were placed in a "secure school protocol."

The protocol means all exterior doors remain locked, and no outside visitors will be allowed into the building.

State police have not released information on the investigation at this time.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.