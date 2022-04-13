Connecticut set to receive $250 million in federal funding for transportation over five years

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said it is, "probably the most environmentally significant step in transportation in our nation's history."

GUILFORD, Conn. — Last week, President Joe Biden announced a measure that will invest $20 billion in transit across the country, which is the largest investment in public transportation in US history. Connecticut will receive $250 million dollars of that funding.

This federal infrastructure money, which will be spread over five years, will be focused on improving train and bus travel throughout the state.

As with many initiatives moving forward, green is where the state's focus is.

"As we've come up with a plan to make sure that all of the buses that we operate as a state for the state of Connecticut are going to be electrified within the next 10 years," said Joseph Giulietti, Commissioner of the Department of Transportation.

"It is probably the most environmentally significant step in transportation in our nation's history," said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut).

Reconfiguring bus routes and increasing frequency is part of the plan, including for trains.

"We are going to look at maintenance of our rail lines, the upkeep of the train stations here, signalization upgrades so we're moving trans faster and safer," said U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Connecticut).

While this investment certainly addresses quality of life, it's very much also geared toward economic development.

"The promises that we've made to those businesses who have moved into the state of Connecticut under the leadership of Governor Lamont, the promise we're making is that this is all because we are going to invest," said U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Connecticut).

In addition to electric buses, Connecticut commuters will see faster, electric M8 trains soon. And $20 million has been set aside for upgrades to 5G service.

"So you'll be able to use the train just as fast and the same type of Internet connection that you have in your office, and these are all things that bring our towns and cities to life," said Gov. Ned Lamont.

And Blumenthal said it's important to spread the $250 million over five years because if you can commit five years out, the state can buy things cheaper.

