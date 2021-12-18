Middletown, Meriden host holiday events weekend before Christmas

Santa made two stops in Connecticut Saturday night to attend holiday celebrations just a week before Christmas.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Santa made two stops in Connecticut just one week before Christmas for holiday celebrations that took place Saturday evening.

He and his helpers made a stop in Middletown for a parade headed through downtown that night. The Dashing Through Downtown Holiday Vehicle Parade started at Middletown High School and drove through the north end of Middletown, down Main Street.

“Last year because of COVID, we decided to kind of add some things to Holiday on Main because we’ve had it for over 35 years, so we added Dashing through Downtown,” said Johanna Bond, Vice President of the Middlesex Chamber of Commerce.

This year, organizers added a pub crawl, which sold out. Michael Maniscalco from Middletown was one of the attendees.

“For my friend's birthday, she turned 50 so we’re just celebrating it. We’re here to enjoy it,” he said.

Guests could hop on a double-decker bus with stops at four local bars and restaurants.

“One of the key things about that was really to get exposure to the amazing restaurants we have in downtown Middletown, so we wanted to give them some exposure because it’s been very difficult during COVID for the restaurants,” Bond said.

Organizers said both events benefit Middletown youth programs.

Santa also stopped in Meriden to bring Christmas gifts to five families in need as part of the Meriden Public Safety Spirit of Giving program.

“We’re giving everything from beds to toys to clothing, making sure that families are warm through this holiday season and then also making sure that the kids have something to open up on Christmas Day,” said Kevin Ferrarotti, Administrative Director & Senior Director of EMS for Hartford HealthCare/Hunter’s Ambulance.

Local first responders and more than 50 volunteers brought gifts door to door as part of the annual tradition of more than 15 years.

