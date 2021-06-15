x
Towns face losing funds if tribal team mascots don't change

Municipalities could lose their allotment of revenue from the Mashantucket Pequot/Mohegan Fund.
Killingly Board of Ed reinstates controversial mascot

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut schools that still use Native American nicknames and mascots are facing the prospect of a financial hit if they continue to use those images without written consent from a state- or federally-recognized tribe in their region.

That's according to a provision tucked into a massive budget implementation bill that’s up for a vote on Monday. Municipalities could lose their allotment of revenue from the Mashantucket Pequot/Mohegan Fund.

That account is funded with the state’s 25% share of slot machine revenues generated at the two casinos owned and operated by the federally recognized Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes.

