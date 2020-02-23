Runner suing to stop transgender competitors wins on track

Chelsea Mitchell won a head-to-head race for the second time against her transgender opponent.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A runner suing to stop transgender athletes from participating in girls track in Connecticut won a head-to-head race for the second time against her transgender opponent.

Chelsea Mitchell won the 55-meter dash Saturday at the Connecticut State Open track meet.

Terry Miller, who is transgender, came in third.

Mitchell last week beat Miller in the Class S championship race.