CT Transit fares to return on April 1

The fares have been suspended on all public transit buses in the state since April 1, 2022 but were not able to go past 12 months.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) is reminding riders that the bus fares will return to their prior prices on April 1.

The fares have been suspended on all public transit buses in the state since April 1, 2022, due to a state law Gov. Ned Lamont signed. However, federal restrictions prevent Connecticut from extending the suspension for any longer than 12 months, according to the CT DOT.

Customers are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time to avoid lines at customer service centers and at fareboxes when boarding buses. CT Transit tickets and passes can be purchased at retail locations in Connecticut, online, or through the mail.

For all fare options, including monthly and 10-day passes, visit CTtransit.com. For those using other local transit operators, please visit their websites for fare information here at Local Bus Service (ct.gov).

For trip planning help, commuting information, and live customer service, please visit CTrides.com.

