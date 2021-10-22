First CT Transit bus to fully run on electricity revealed

There are plans to bring as many as 700 electric buses onto our roadways.

HAMDEN, Conn — The first zero-emission electric CT Transit bus was revealed in Hamden on Friday, and there are plans to bring as many as 700 electric buses onto Connecticut's roadways.

The batteries that power the e-bus are similar to what electric scooters and electric cars run on today, officials said. To charge the battery, it is plugged into a power source at a charging station.

There will be no tailpipe emissions from these buses, which will greatly reduce the amount of pollution they will emit. One electric bus can eliminate 1,474 tons of CO2 over its 12-year lifespan, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The batteries that power the buses will do more than give rides to residents around the state and reduce pollution.

Officials said the batteries are removable and mobile, which will provide the opportunity to take those batteries and help communities during a time of need, such as powering homes and appliances while recovering from storm damage.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was in attendance Friday to plug the bus into a charging station during the ceremony.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

