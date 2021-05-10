Connecticut drivers plan to still travel Memorial Day weekend despite rising gas prices

According to AAA, there is a high demand since people are wanting to hit the road again, a sign of times returning to normal.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Many people have been feeling the pinch in their wallets as gas prices keep soaring.

The bad news is those prices might increase even more depending on the pipeline cyberattack.

"I’m crying - that’s how much I hate it," said Eric Woods of West Hartford.

Brendan Cunningham, an economics professor at Eastern Connecticut State University explained the reasoning behind the demand.

"Especially in this environment where international travel and plane travel and even train travel is something that people are somewhat hesitant to do as a consequence of the pandemic even though things are getting better - the main form of travel right now is arguably your personal automobile," said Cunningham.

The price of gas varies by region every week. Hartford, New Haven and Meriden stand at $2.98 whereas Bridgeport, Norwich and New London have gone over the $3.00 mark.

"I think it’s kind of crazy that they’ve increased so dramatically considering the times that we’re living in and people are struggling and you know, it’s just one more thing to add to the day to day cost of trying to survive," said Corinne Tawa of Durham.

Others are just looking on the bright side.

"I don’t mind it. It’s Coronavirus. It’s how the economy works. Honestly, if it was $3.99, I’d be mad. $2.99 ... I ain’t that mad," added Woods.

With the Colonial Pipeline being shut down from the recent cyberattack, depending on when it gets resolved is how we know whether there will be a significant increase or not.

"If it’s just a disruption of a few days, yeah we might see a little impact to gas prices but nothing noticeable. If it’s longer than that, then there could be a significant spike," added Tawa.

AAA is reminding people there is no need to panic in getting gas before that possible increase.

Some states could see a seven-cent increase as early as this week, not including Connecticut just yet.

