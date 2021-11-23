Connecticut travelers not deterred by state's highest Thanksgiving week gas prices in eight years

Thinking back to last year's holiday season has made travelers anticipate this one even more.

BRANFORD, Conn. — AAA predicts 2.5 million New Englanders will hit the road this holiday week, which is an increase of 15 percent over last year. Many have already begun traveling to avoid Wednesday's crush.

For many travelers, thinking back to last year's holiday season has made them anticipate this one even more.

"I think we got takeout from some place and it was kind of you know so so," Michael Slom, who's traveling from New Jersey to Newport, RI Tuesday told FOX61. "I mean last year it was just really rough time."

But, Connecticut State Police advise to pack your patience, as they are stepping up patrols effective Tuesday evening.

"And with that increase in traffic and people rushing to get to their destinations, we are seeing an increase in aggressive driving," CSP Sgt. Dawn Pagan said.

If your car care has taken a back seat during the pandemic, you should also try to see your mechanic before hitting the road because they are noticing troubling trends.

"Brake lines, a lot of rotted frames and stuff like that," Jack Read, of Read’s Auto Center in Wallingford said. "It’s pretty sad. People don’t realize how bad the car is underneath on some cars."

And, from fixes to fuel, your trip over the river and through the woods is gonna cost you.

"Today’s statewide average in Connecticut is $3.55 per gallon and that compares to $2.12 just a year ago," AAA spokesperson Tracy Noble said.

"I believe it and that’s 50 bucks to fill up a tank," Keith Watson told FOX61 as he traveled through Connecticut on his way home to Massachusetts. "I’m glad we’re driving a fairly non-gas guzzling car."

Gas prices and a resurgence in COVID will not deter many, thanks to the availability of several COVID vaccines.

"The whole family will be around, and it will be a little more stress-free and a little more inviting," Kevin Frank, of Niantic added. "So, I’m looking forward to that."

AAA says the gas prices in Connecticut are the highest they have been heading into Thanksgiving since 2013.

