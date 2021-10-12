Twins set world record for longest pickleball rally at Rocky Hill tennis center

It needs to be verified, but the pair hit more than 16,000 shots, lasting 6 hours and 11 minutes

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Six hours and 11 minutes. That's the amount of time twin brothers in Rocky Hill kept their pickleball rally going Sunday to set a new world record.

Angelo and Ettore Rossetti kept things going for the amount of time it takes to drive from Hartford to Washington, D.C. The Guinness Book of World Records, however, still has to verify the event that took place Sunday at the Racquet Sports at the Tennis & Fitness Center of Rocky Hill.

The record attempt started at 9 a.m. and continued through 6 p.m.

The brothers raised money as part of “Rally for Charity” to benefit nonprofits including Save the Children. The event raised $3,000 towards its symbolic goal of $15,000.

Save the Children and other organizations said 15,000 children die every day from preventable or treatable causes.

According to organizers, pickleball is the world's fastest-growing sport. It's described as a cross between tennis, racquetball and table tennis.

Angelo Rossetti is the director of racquet sports at the Tennis & Fitness Center of Rocky Hill and lives in Hamden. His brother Ettore is the lead advisor of digital, marketing partnerships & innovation at Save the Children.

"The last record set by the Rossetti Brothers was the Longest Tennis Volley Rally, volleying a tennis ball 30,576 times, a record that still stands today," Save the Children said in a statement. "They also rallied a tennis ball for 14 hours and 31 minutes to set the Longest tennis rally in 2008, the time duration which still stands today."

The statement continued: "They now are three for three in their last three Guinness World Records® attempts. More importantly, they raised more than $100,000 for Save the Children and received their Humanitarian Stream Team award."

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

