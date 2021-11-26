Nearly 3,000 people take advantage of CT DOT's Uber code: officials

The state said the program was made available through a Governor's Highway Safety Association grant.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Nearly 3,000 residents took advantage of the state’s initiative to provide sober rides on one of the deadliest nights of the year, officials said Friday.

Earlier this week, the Connecticut Department of Transportation announced it would be offering a $10 discount on Uber rides.

The program was made possible through a grant from the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, in partnership with Uber. Connecticut was one of the only five states to receive this grant.

The discount code, SAVETHENIGHTCT, was initially available through Jan. 14, 2022.

However, due to the overwhelming response, the promotion is no longer available after all funding in Connecticut was used up just within two days after it was announced.

“We are working with our partners at the GHSA and Uber to obtain additional funding, and we will make an announcement soon on a new promo code,” officials said in a statement Friday. “In the meantime, please always designate a sober driver and never get behind the wheel if you are impaired. Stay safe Connecticut!”

Earlier this moment, DOT officials revealed that traffic-related fatalities in Connecticut are currently up nearly 16% from a year ago.

CT DOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti called it a “real crisis.”

