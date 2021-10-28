Connecticut unions say COVID-19 'hero pay' must be funded

State Sen. Cathy Osten says there isn't enough money to go around.

Union leaders across Connecticut want Gov. Ned Lamont and the General Assembly to follow through on calls to provide so-called “hero pay” to essential workers who stayed on the job during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the first day of the group’s two-day biennial convention on Thursday, the Connecticut AFL-CIO voted overwhelmingly for a resolution that calls on the Democratic governor and the Democratic-controlled General Assembly to provide hazard pay for all public and private sector essential workers using federal coronavirus relief funding.

