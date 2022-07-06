Connecticut US Attorney 'monitoring' investigation into New Haven man's injuries in police custody

The Connecticut State Police is handling the investigation.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The investigation into Richard Cox's serious injuries while in New Haven police custody has caught the eyes of the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

The state's Department of Justice office is "monitoring" the ongoing investigation into the handling of Cox while in police custody, which left him with serious injuries and paralyzation, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

"All suspects taken into police custody must be afforded timely and appropriate medical care in the event of an emergency. Mayor Elicker and Chief Jacobson have acted expeditiously and reported publicly on some actions already taken at the local level in response to this incident, including the suspension of several officers involved pending further investigation, and they have stated a commitment to reform NHPD practices," Avery said in a statement.

The Connecticut State Police is handling the investigation.

"If federal action is warranted," Avery added, "the Justice Department will pursue every available avenue to the full extent of the law.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will represent Cox during the investigation. A lawsuit against the city is expected in the case within the next two months or so, Crump announced last week.

Cox is in intensive care, paralyzed from the chest down, Crump said.

On June 19, Richard "Randy" Cox, 36, was taken into New Haven police custody and was put into the back of a police transport van that had no seatbelts, only hand straps.

The driver, Officer Oscar Diaz, braked suddenly to avoid a crash, which led to Cox hitting his head on the back wall of the van. A few minutes later, Diaz stopped the van to check on Cox, who was lying on the floor motionless. The officer called paramedics but told them to meet him at the police station.

At the station, officers dragged Cox out of the van by his feet and put him in a wheelchair, video shows. Police then booked Cox, took him out of the wheelchair and dragged him into a cell, where he was left on the floor, video shows.

Paramedics arrived minutes later and took Cox to a hospital, officials said.

All officers involved in the handing of Cox have since been put on leave amid the investigation.

Cox was initially arrested and processed on a weapons charge.

