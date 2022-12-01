Connecticut judge nominated to fill Second Circuit vacancy clears judiciary committee vote

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a member of the committee, said the bipartisan approval of her nomination was a reflection of her immense integrity and intellect.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A Connecticut judge is one step closer to filling a seat on the United State States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee approved Justice Maria Araújo Kahn, President Joe Biden's nominee for the position. The vote passed 12-10 and now heads for a Senate vote.

The Second Circuit is one of 13 appeals courts across the country, and this one exercises appellate jurisdiction over federal district courts in Connecticut, New York, and Vermont.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a member of the committee, said the bipartisan approval of her nomination was a reflection of her immense integrity and intellect.

“She has extraordinary experience as a prosecutor, public defender, judge, and justice that will enrich and strengthen the Court of Appeals," said Blumenthal. "She also has an inspiring American immigrant story, distinguished by hard work and perseverance. I am proud to have championed her as a nominee and look forward to her confirmation in the coming weeks.”

Sen. Chris Murphy said Kahn is a devoted public servant and a respected member of the Connecticut legal community.

“Her skills and temperament, paired with her experiences as a public defender, civil rights litigator, and federal prosecutor, make her uniquely qualified to sit on the federal bench," said Murphy. "I’m glad my colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee agree, and I look forward to voting for her confirmation in the Senate.”

Kahn has served as an Associate Justice on the Connecticut Supreme Court since November 2017.

Before that, Kahn served as a judge on both the Appellate and Superior Courts, as an assistant United States attorney, as a deputy assistant public defender for Connecticut, and as a staff attorney in the Connecticut Office of Protection and Advocacy for Persons with Disabilities.

During her time as a public defender, Kahn represented indigent children in delinquency proceedings. As a staff attorney in the Office of Protection and Advocacy, Kahn litigated civil rights cases for individuals with disabilities.

As a federal prosecutor, Kahn handled civil and criminal white-collar investigations with a focus on healthcare fraud, bank fraud, bankruptcy fraud, and trade secrets.

Kahn was born in Angola and is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese. Kahn immigrated to the United States when she was 10 years old. She attended New York University for her undergraduate degree and completed her law education at Fordham University School of Law.

Kahn is a former law clerk for the Honorable Peter C. Dorsey of the U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Connecticut and currently serves as co-chair of the Judicial Branch’s Access to Justice Commission and the Limited English Proficiency Committee.

Justice Kahn has also taught several courses at the Connecticut Judges’ Institute and is a James W. Cooper Fellow with the Connecticut Bar Foundation.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.