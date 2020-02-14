For Valentine's Day, The Silk City Singers ride again

This year, three quartets from the Silk City Chorus were out and about delivering their singing Valentines to happy customers.

HEBRON, Conn — It's a tradition all across Central Connecticut that happens every Valentine's Day. Quartets from Manchester's Silk City Chorus head out to deliver good cheer -- all in tune.

Kevin Williams, a member of the Silk City Chorus and part of the quartet called, "Off the Charts" said the history dates far back.

"The chorus is 57 years old," Williams said, "and we've been doing singing Valentines, pretty much, for the same amount of time."

Making stops from Farmington to Meriden, Plainville to Hebron, the quartets stay busy on February 14th.

Rich Tatem, who sings bass in the group, said "to me it's just being able to go out and make people happy."