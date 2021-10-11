Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame announces 2021 inductees

Eight men and one woman will be honored for their service to the community

HARTFORD, Conn. — Eight men and one woman will be inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame next month, state officials announced Wednesday.

The nine veterans will be honored for their contributions to their communities after leaving military service.

Gerald Augustine, U.S. Army, Middletown

U.S. Army, Middletown Paul Barry, U.S. Marine Corps, East Hartford

U.S. Marine Corps, East Hartford John Bevins, U.S. Navy, Waterbury

U.S. Navy, Waterbury Stanley Borusiewicz, U.S. Marine Corps, Naugatuck

U.S. Marine Corps, Naugatuck Carlita Cotton, U.S. Air Force, Mansfield

U.S. Air Force, Mansfield William Currlin, U.S. Army, Middlefield

U.S. Army, Middlefield Brian Ohler, U.S. Army, North Canaan

U.S. Army, North Canaan James Shelmerdine, U.S. Army, East Hartford

U.S. Army, East Hartford Brendan Sniffin, U.S. Air Force, Danbury

The Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame has formally recognized veterans who made their communities better after returning from the service.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Commissioner Thomas J. Saadi will be joined by leaders of the state’s veterans’ community at the induction ceremony Friday, December 3 at 5:00 p.m. at the CT National Guard Armory Drill Shed. Each inductee will receive a commemorative medallion and certificate recognizing their induction.

"These men and women have enriched their communities through their selfless commitment and application of their knowledge and talents, to bettering the lives of others," Saadi said. "These honorees who embody the true meaning of service to our nation and to our communities."

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

