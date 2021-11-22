'We’ve come to a point where we are in trouble' | Local veterans service posts on the brink of financial ruin

The American Legion Post 68 in Berlin needs $100,000 to make repairs.

BERLIN, Conn. — Honoring the nation’s veterans doesn’t begin and end on Veteran’s Day. This is why FOX61 is shining a spotlight on some local veterans in need.

Deferred maintenance and the crippling COVID-19 pandemic have put the American Legion Post in Berlin on the brink of financial ruin. The issue is not isolated. There is a concerning national trend of veterans service organizations disappearing from society.

So many veterans have experienced trauma and their families have dealt with worry and loneliness. These organizations and their physical buildings are a final outpost and place of safe refuge. The question is: Are they still around in 10 years?

“I should hope so,” said Vincent Tragila, the Commander of the American Legion Post 68 in Berlin.

But hope won’t be enough to modernize these relics of a bygone era. Tragila showed FOX61 the old pipes, leaking roof, and crumbling foundation. They need $100,000 to make repairs.

The COVID-19 pandemic also shut down their hall rentals for months. It was their biggest source of revenue.

“My goal is not to shut this place down,” said Tragila. “We’ve come to a point where we are in trouble.”

Built in 1947, the building isn’t all that’s aging. Their 181 members are too.

“The story behind a lot of these organizations is trying to get the younger guys to step up and take my place eventually,” said Tragila.

Tom Saadi, an Army Reserve Lt. Colonel and the Commissioner of the CT Dept of Veterans Affairs, said: “These organizations are crucial.

So how can they not only survive — but thrive?

“There could be some federal or state grants for capital improvements, but for operating costs, there are limited funds,” explained Saadi. “The way I’ve seen some overcome these challenges is by focusing on family-oriented and community events.”

Enter the Legion’s Women’s Auxiliary. They’ve been holding bake sales, picnics, soup lunches and have raised some money while transforming the atmosphere from the shot and a beer smoke den of the 1940s, into a family-friendly home away from home.

“To me, it’s more than service. It’s a sacrifice,” said Betty Piskorski, a volunteer of the women’s auxiliary. “When they leave their families and they go off to wherever they go off, they are coming back changed.”

To think that the physical place they can go to might not be here for them, should not be.”

At its core, the mission of the legion, and these other disappearing veteran’s service organizations is simple. Serve those who served. It’s a motto with a lot of meaning. “I would like the community to recognize who we are, what we do and why we are here,” explained Tragila. “I might be here to my last breath. But that’s okay.”

The last resort is for these organizations to sell off their property or merge with other similar organizations.

If you would like to help contribute to saving the American Legion Post 68 in Berlin, you can make checks payable to the American Legion Post 68, care of auxiliary 68. 154 Porters Pass, Berlin CT 06037.

