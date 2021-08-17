Connecticut veterans react to the end of the war in Afghanistan

“The first reaction was heartbreak, just really initial terror for the people who are still there that we loved and who helped us.”

CONNECTICUT, USA — After twenty years spent in Afghanistan, the war is coming to an end and veterans here in Connecticut are watching what's happening overseas.

“The first reaction was heartbreak, just really initial terror for the people who are still there that we loved and who helped us,” said Thomas Burke, a U.S. Marine who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Burke says his first concern is for those people left behind, including Afghans who worked alongside U.S. troops and the women and children who will be impacted by Taliban control of the country. It's something echoed by Steve Kennedy, the Connecticut team leader for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

“We have to be taking care of the people we were over there working with, and that has just not happened so far,” said Kennedy.

“We have an opportunity to be moral exemplars, to be leaders and accept refugees, and not just accept refugees, but enthusiastically welcome them into our community,” said Burke.

Kennedy also says this can be a challenging time for the men and women who sacrificed so much for this war.

“I went through this in 2014 when ISIS started taking over parts of Iraq exactly where I had served. It's really difficult to see places where you spend this important period of your life and sacrificed so much, you know people who you have lost, been wounded, things like that, fighting for these areas. To see it fall apart, it's devastating,” said Kennedy. “For veterans out there who are struggling with this, just to know that there is support available. The crisis line is there, you can reach out to your local vets center.”

To recognize that all the hardships weren't for nothing.

“That's the place we want to get to is recognizing that no, our sacrifices were not in vain. Our sacrifices were worth it, we were fighting for something that meant something,” said Burke.

Kennedy also says now is the time to check on your fellow veterans to make sure they are alright.

