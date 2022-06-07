4 Connecticut veterans' unclaimed remains to receive final military honors

Two U.S. Army veterans, one U.S. Marine veteran, and one U.S. Navy veteran will be honored.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The lives of four veterans whose remains are unclaimed will receive final military honors at a ceremony this month.

The Connecticut State Department of Veterans Affairs and the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association will hold the eighth ceremony of its kind on Friday, June 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

Connecticut State Police and the Connecticut Patriot Guard Riders will escort a procession from the DVA in Rocky Hill to the State Veterans Cemetery at 9:40 a.m. that day before the ceremony.

Two U.S. Army veterans, one U.S. Marine veteran, and one U.S. Navy veteran will be honored.

PFC Robert Benson served in the Marines from 1951 to 1953. He lived from April 9, 1931, to August 19, 2008; he died in New Haven.

CPL Loren Milton Cubbison, Jr. served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. Cubbison lived from November 4, 1932, to February 7, 2021, and died in New Haven.

CPT David L. Groher served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946. He lived from May 9, 1919-November 14, 2008, passing away in Bridgeport.

RD3 Morris Meyer served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946. He lived from January 11, 1914, to July 19, 2004, and died in Bridgeport. His civilian wife Cornelia Meyer died in 2003 in Bridgeport.

Details regarding the procession and ceremony will be provided at a later date.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.