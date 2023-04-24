Waterford man arrested going 104 mph in Groton

The posted speed limit in that area is 25 mph.

GROTON, Conn. — A Waterford man was arrested for allegedly driving more than 100 mph on a 25-mph road in Groton on Friday morning, police said.

A police officer was conducting traffic enforcement around 12 a.m. Friday in the area of Allyn Street and Payer Lane in the Mystic section of Groton when he heard a loud exhausting coming in his direction.

The officer said he saw a Ford Mustang traveling along a slight bend near Edgebomb Street, which intersects with Allyn Street. Using a speed detection device, the officer recorded the vehicle traveling at 104 mph. The posted speed limit in that area is 25 mph.

The vehicle was pulled over and the driver – identified as Nathan Johnson, 40, of the Quaker Hill section of Waterford – was charged with reckless driving.

“Motorists are reminded and encouraged to slow down when driving, not only on Groton roadways, but on all Connecticut roadways as well,” police said in a statement. “The hazards associated with speeding far outweigh the need for someone to drive in a reckless manner to make it to their destination a minute or two ahead of their planned arrival time.”

