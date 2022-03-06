‘It is a safety color’ | Anti-gun violence advocates wear orange to raise awareness

Anti-gun violence advocates wear orange on June 3 for Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — To some, the color orange may just mean that – a color. However, for advocates against gun violence, orange has become a symbol of safety and awareness against a growing epidemic across the country and in Connecticut as well.

Anti-gun violence advocates wear orange on June 3 – Gun Violence Awareness Day – in honor of Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old girl from Chicago who was killed in January 2013, and all other victims of gun violence.

“Orange is the color that hunters wear when they don’t want to be shot,” said Jeremy Stein of CT Against Gun Violence. “So, it is a safety color.”

Across the state on Friday, groups and organizations are wearing orange and taking part in this national movement.

HAPPENING NOW: those with St. Francis Hospital, @THOfNewEngland, are standing alongside community activists and @GovNedLamont for #GunViolenceAwarenessDay.



Many are wearing Orange, for #WearOrange, a national movement in honor of Hadiya Pendleton. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Yk9HgODI6E — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancTV) June 3, 2022

CT Against Gun Violence is hosting its event at a church in New Haven, which Stein said was chosen because the city has been “deeply impacted” by gun violence.

“And yes, we need to pause and do something about these school shootings, but we also can’t forget about the lives that are lost every day or every other day in our cities,” he said.

Leonard Jahad, with the Connecticut Violence Intervention Program, said his organization will continue to fight back as gun violence rises across the country.

“Conflict does not have to lead to gun violence,” he said. “I don’t think anyone really wants to carry a gun because it causes more problems; however, we just have to change the culture around using a gun.”

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.