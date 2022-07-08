Middle school teacher in Norwalk arrested for grabbing student, dragging them across classroom: Police

York Mario, a teacher at West Rock Middle School, was charged with reckless endangerment and risk of injury.

NORWALK, Conn. — A middle school teacher in Norwalk was arrested after he was accused of grabbing a student and dragging him on the floor, police said Friday.

York Mario, a 61-year-old teacher at West Rock Middle School, was charged with reckless endangerment and risk of injury following an investigation by the Norwalk Police Department’s Special Victims Unit and the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

According to police, a student at West Rock Middle School student reported that Mario, their teacher, had mistreated him.

Police and DCF launched their investigation in November 2021.

They determined that on October 29, Mario allegedly grabbed a sitting student by their shoulder and pulled them to the ground.

He then dragged the student across the room while they clung to another desk.

Part of the incident was caught on camera by another student, police said.

Mario, of Orange, turned himself in to police on June 16 and was charged with second degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

