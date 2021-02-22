Connecticut woman killed in RI last night; driver arrested

Yvonne Cote of North Grosvenordale and her dog died as a result of the crash

GLOCESTER, R.I. — A Rhode Island man was charged in connection with the death of a Connecticut woman after a crash Sunday night.

Police said emergency crews were called to a serious motor vehicle accident with entrapment in the area of 2953 Putnam Pike, just over the Connecticut state line around 7:12 p.m. on Sunday.

Police believe a 2006 Ford F-350 pick-up truck operated by Travis Beaulieu, 25, of Glocester, was driving eastbound at a speed over the 50MPH posted speed.

The investigation showed that Beaulieu traveled left of center into the westbound travel lane to pass a line of vehicles that were traveling eastbound.

In doing so, Beaulieu’s vehicle collided head-on with a 2013 Volkswagen Beatle being operated westbound by Yvonne Cote, 65, of North Grosvenordale, Connecticut. Cote was pronounced died at the scene and her dog later died of its injuries.

Beaulieu and his front-seat passenger were taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be evaluated and later released.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, Beaulieu was taken into custody and was held overnight at the police station upon his release from the hospital.

On Monday, Beaulieu was charged with Driving So as to Endanger –Resulting in Death. His bail was set at $25,000. Beaulieu is required to appear again in court on April 30, 2021.