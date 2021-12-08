Thousands rally behind young CT mom who welcomed miracle son, lost husband the same day

Jb Parke spent his last moments with his namesake baby on his chest and holding the hand of his wife, who was rolled into his ICU room after having a C-section.

HARTFORD, Conn. — In a Facebook post that is sure to tug on your heartstrings, a local woman shared the story of her second son's miracle birth moments before her husband died of complications with cancer.

"I come to you all with news that is the most joyous, but also the most somber," Haley Parke began her post, which has now been shared over 25,000 times.

Parke announced that she and her husband welcomed their new son on December 2. She said he entered the world in "the most brave and magical way." But, it was three weeks early.

Her husband Jb Parke, battling cancer, was admitted to Hartford Hospital days before with complications. His six-month prognosis quickly turned into a matter of days, Haley said.

After deciding to ask for induction to ensure Jb would see his second son be born, the ICU team and the head of high-risk labor and delivery doctors offered the couple an induction as soon as Haley was ready.

"I kissed my sweet husband goodbye and told him to be strong and hold on for me and the baby - he said he would," she wrote.

While Haley and her delivery team had begun the induction process and hoped for a quick labor and vaginal birth, plans changed when she got the news that Jb was "declining fast and had a matter of a few hours."

The 28-year-old mom immediately agreed to a C-section, saying the decision was made without a question in her mind.

"In a matter of literally one minute, I was in the OR, and in just a short 20 minutes later, our son was born," Haley said. "He was given to me for a quick kiss, and then a team of doctors and nurses ran him up 2 floors, and he was placed on his daddy’s chest."

The miracle: Jb's vitals instantly improved when their son was placed on his chest.

She said Jb also made "small head movements and sweet moans," acknowledging that he knew his son was there with him.

Jb surely left an impactful legacy, spending his last moments with his new baby on his chest and holding the hand of his wife, who was rolled right into his ICU room after getting stitched up.

"I spent my recovery time gazing at my husband. I was gazing at him in sadness, but in awe of his strength," Haley wrote.

While complications can arise with childbirth, especially earlier than expected, Haley noted that God prepared their son for that moment.

The baby was born weighing 7 pounds, 4oz at 20-inches long. His lungs were also fully developed and "let out the sweetest of cries."

Haley added that her decision to have a C-section moments before her failing husband's passing was one made out of love.

"I acted out of love. I put my trust in God that this was part of his plan, and I did what I had to do, out of love, to fulfill my husband’s last wish," she said.

The couple hadn't picked out names up until the moment of induction, according to Haley. She concluded her post by introducing to the world their "brave, amazing son, John Beeson Parke (Jb)."

Their story is one that can truly make a person feel the depths of both emotions: heartbreak and joy. Since going viral, a GoFundMe has been launched in support of the Parke family.

Jb leaves behind his wife Haley, firstborn son Brinton, little Jb, his parents, sister and many more family and friends.

If interested in donating to the family, click here.

Alana Seldon is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at aseldon@fox61.com.

