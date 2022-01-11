About 8,000 workers to be trained using federal COVID funds

The first round of applications are now being accepted online.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state of Connecticut is dedicating about $62 million of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to train and ultimately place 8,000 workers in the health care, information technology, manufacturing and other industries.

The Office of Workforce Strategy announced Tuesday that grants to local workforce development and job training organizations will be available through the Career ConneCT initiative.

There’s a focus on helping people who are unemployed, part of historically marginalized groups and students preparing for high-demand careers.

The money is being allocated based on industry demand for trained workers and opportunities for advancement.

