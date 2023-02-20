2 Connecticut eateries make Yelp's Top 100 list

Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, and YiaYia's Greek Kitchen in Torrington made the list of the country's top eateries.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two Connecticut eateries have made Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S in 2023.

It's the 10th anniversary of the website's Top 100 list, and they asked their yelpers to decide where in the country the best places to eat are.

Yelpers say the restaurant's popular dishes include Shar’wyn’s Church Plate, which comes with a main dish, such as fall-off-the-bone ribs, plus 4 of the outstanding sides (porky collard greens, buttery cornbread, and sweet candied yams are among the most mouthwatering).

“You can’t go wrong when the food and service are this good…For the main part of my Church Plate, I got 2 large whole fried chicken wings and a cup of shredded BBQ-style pork. The chicken was really tender, and [the] pork had a moist shredded texture," said one Yelper, Jason P.

Here's what Yelpers had to say about the restaurant's popular dishes:

Yelpers’ consistent go-to is the “huge and delicious” Greek salad with crunchy vegetables, tasty dressing, and a large slice of herbed feta cheese. Start with the “lightest and fluffiest” pita and the dip platter with 3 full-of-flavor spreads. Yelpers also love the chicken souvlaki (grilled chunks stuffed into a soft pita) and the whipped-feta tirokafteri dip, a “really nice balance” of Greek yogurt, salty cheese, spicy peppers, and cooling dill.

"Everything was delicious. We had the tirokafteri, dolmades, chicken gyro platter, and baklava for dessert. The pita was hot and fresh. The tirokafteri had a really nice balance of feta and peppers. Dolmades are one of my favorites. The chicken platter was great, the fries were really excellent. We’ll definitely be back," said Yelper Hali.

Connecticut's foodie influence doesn't just stay in the state's borders.

Former firefighter Dominick Briganti moved from Greenwich down to Florida, where he then started Tukro Coffee. Briganti, following his move, really missed high-quality New York coffee shops.

“I had a background of working with the James Beard Foundation and meeting high-class chefs,” Briganti said. “I thought if I opened a coffee shop with that vision and quality, we’d kill it—and we are.”

Congratulations to the Connecticut eateries who made this list!

