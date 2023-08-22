Connecticut's Children's announces increase in minimum wage

The new rate will become effective on Oct. 6, 2023.

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut Children's announced a minimum wage increase from $15 hour to $18 hour on Tuesday. The new rate will become effective on Oct. 6, 2023.

The new pay rate will directly and immediately benefit nearly one-third of Connecticut Children’s team members, according to Connecticut Children's.

"These team members provide important services that directly touch the lives of patients and families cared for by the pediatric health system," Connecticut Children's said in a statement.

According to Connecticut Children's around 200 team members who are currently below $18 an hour will see their pay increase to the new minimum rate. In addition, an additional 700 team members in related positions, who earn close to or above $18 per hour, will also see their pay increase to maintain appropriate salary ranges between similar positions and levels.

“The increase in our minimum rate of pay is part of Connecticut Children’s commitment to retaining our valued team members and ensures we stay competitive in the healthcare industry,” said Jim Shmerling, DHA, FACHE, President & CEO, Connecticut Children’s in a statement. “It is also a reflection of our understanding of how challenging the current economic environment is. In addition to caring for the children and families of Connecticut and beyond, we also care about our team members. This increase in direct investment in them.”

Connecticut Children’s expects this continued investment in its team members to improve retention, help attract top talent for open positions, improve overall team member satisfaction, and create a greater sense of belonging and engagement in the organization.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.