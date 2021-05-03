Connecticut's fishing season opens early

Gov. Lamont signed an executive order on Thursday opening fishing on all inland waters in the state to fishing.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order opening the state's fishing season early.

The order goes into effect Thursday and will open fishing on all inland waters in Connecticut. It will also open additional lakes, ponds as well as rivers and streams.

One year ago, Gov. Lamont signed a similiar bill to open the state's fishing season at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The order removes prohibitions on fishing for trout.

“Opening the fishing season early helps to reduce opening day crowds and limit the potential for spread of COVID-19,” Governor Lamont said. “Anglers are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing, and we encourage fishing to be enjoyed only with members of your immediate household and not as a group activity.”

The Governor's office says the state saw a 17% increase in new fishing and hunting license sales last year.

DEEP began to stock its 2021 spring stocking of all traditional trout fishing areas in early February.

To purchase a 2021 fishing license, Trout & Salmon Stamp, and Youth Fishing Passports click here.